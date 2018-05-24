Carmical nominated for Superior Court

Carmical -

LUMBERTON — The chief District Court judge for Robeson County is one of three people nominated by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve as a special Superior Court judge.

Judge J. Stanley Carmical, a Lumberton native who has served on the bench in Robeson County since 1989, was recommended Wednesday by the governor to fill a vacancy created on May 6. The statement did not say how the vacancy was created.

The appointment still must be approved by the General Assembly. Two other Superior Court judges, Greg Bell and chief Frank Floyd, serve Judicial District 16-B, which includes all of Robeson County.

Also nominated were Bryan Beatty, who has served as a commissioner for the North Carolina Utilities Commission and worked previously as secretary of Crime Control and Public Safety and director of the State Bureau of Investigation, and Chief District Court Judge Athena Brooks, who has served on the bench in Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties since 2004.

“These nominees bring extensive experience in our justice system to these new roles and are highly qualified to serve as special Superior Court judges,” Cooper said. “I’m grateful for these individuals’ willingness to assume this important responsibility for the state of North Carolina.”

Should Carmical be confirmed as a special Superior Court judge, he could be assigned anywhere in North Carolina, including Robeson County, but will not be considered a resident judge and would not stand for election. Carmical would be appointed to a specific term of years and at the conclusion of that term could be re-appointed at the governor’s discretion.

Carmical was named chief District Court judge in April 2002. He was re-elected to the 16B Judicial District in 2014, winning a new term that expires on Dec. 31. Carmical obtained his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University and his law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law.

Carmical’s seat and two other District Court seats are up for election in November. One other will be vacant with the retirement of Herbert Richardson. The seat held by Dale Deese, who was appointed to it, will also be up for election.

Each candidate must file for a specific judicial seat. The filing period for all judicial contests is noon June 18 to noon June 29. All filings should be made at the N.C. State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement, according to the agency’s website. The fee to file for North Carolina District Court is $1,167.

Carmical https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Carmical_1.jpg Carmical