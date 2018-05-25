Zaxby’s set to reopen mid-June

LUMBERTON — It won’t be too long before customers of the Zaxby’s restaurant in Lumberton can once again enjoy its culinary offerings.

The eatery at 5011 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, which been closed since a fire erupted inside the building on May 4, is set to open early in mid-June.

The plan is to complete the restoration in two weeks, according to Monica McAlister, a district manager. Then new equipment must be installed and kitchen remodeling finished.

“The building has some minor structural damage and nearly all the kitchen equipment will have to be replaced,” said Laura McKenna, company spokesperson.

Until the restaurant reopens, its 65 employees and managers are being paid, McKenna said. Management staff have transferred to other locations.

A faulty gas line fitting on a fryer caused the fire, McKenna said. The damage was internal, so no obvious signs of damage are apparent from outside the restaurant.

The hood and vent devices designed to catch a fire problem weren’t able to completely contain the fire, according to Lumberton Fire Department Chief Paul Ivey.

The Lumberton Zaxby’s opened about 2002.

David Bradley Staff Writer

Reach David Bradley at 910 416 5182 or [email protected]

