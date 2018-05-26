Bike run June 3 to benefit teen who had heart transplant

PEMRBOKE — A charity bike run to help ease the burden of medical expenses for the family of 13-year-old heart transplant recipient Dorian Gibson will run June 3.

The bike run will begin at 2:30 p.m. at C&P Mini Mart in Pembroke and continue 17 miles to the Fairmont Rural Fire Department. Registration is from 1 to 2 p.m. It’s $10 for single riders and $15 for doubles and cars.

There is no monetary goal.

“We’re just trying to raise as much as possible to help with medical expenses,” Marlita Moore, one of the event organizers, said.

For more information, contact Moore at 910-734-6531, Spencer-Marshirl Locklear at 910-308-1443, Sonya Oxendine at 910-374-9931 or Tashia Gibson at 910-852-0283.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe site at www.gofundme.com/dorians-heart-transplant/ asking for help as Dorian recovers. The fund has a goal of $10,000 and $919 had been raised as of early Friday evening.

A virus attacked Dorian’s heart in August last year, and he recently underwent a successful heart transplant at Duke Medical Center. He is a student at Fairmont Middle School.