14 local students win LEAF scholarships

LUMBERTON — Fourteen high school seniors from Robeson County have been awarded Golden LEAF Foundation scholarships worth $12,000 over four years.

Golden LEAF President Dan Gerlach and board member Bo Biggs, a Lumberton businessman, recently traveled the county to meet with recipients. Robeson County garnered more scholarships than any of the 80 eligible rural counties.

The recipients are outstanding scholars with a median grade-point-average of 4.3, Gerlach said. Although they have demonstrated financial need, Golden LEAF was looking for young people with another key attribute.

“We are looking for young people with deep roots in their home community who will return to their communities to give back,” Gerlach said. “It is not a sustainable policy to have students leave for college and never come back home.”

Scholarships went to five students attending Robeson Community College’s Early College, four at Lumberton Senior High School, three at Purnell Swett High School and one each from Fairmont and Red Springs high schools.

The recipients are: Latisha Oxendine of Red Springs High; Lakota Craft, Jarrett Strickland and Savannah Jones, all of Purnell Swett High; Haley Oxendine of Fairmont High; Malik Cooper, Seliyah McIver, Yaqot Nasser and Kristen Butler, all of Lumberton High; and Veronica Britt, Ciena Fedor, Nathalie Vargas, Nicole Flores Bautista and Rayne Hankerson, all of Robeson Early College.

“These are truly outstanding students, and many of them have overcome life challenges to become high achievers,” Biggs said.

Golden LEAF Foundation’s mission is to support the economic, community and human development of formerly tobacco-dependent communities. There were 2,600 applications for 215 scholarships.

Besides providing $3,000 per year in financial aid, scholarship recipients may participate in leadership development programs and get paid internships.

“These are outstanding young people who will go on to become our doctors, lawyers, veterinarians and leaders of this community,” Gerlach said.