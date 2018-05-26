Four honor war dead on Monday

LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County municipalities and the Lumbee Tribe have scheduled Memorial Day events on Monday to honor members of the United States Armed Forces who died in service of their country.

The town of St. Pauls will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at War Memorial Park, located on West Broad Street.

The Memorial Day program in Fairmont will take place at noon at The Heritage Center, located at 207 South Main St.

American flags will be placed along Main Street in Red Springs to honor the nation’s fallen warriors.

The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center will be the site of a Memorial Day ceremony that begins at 9 a.m. The Robeson County Honor Guard will perform military rites. The Lumbee Tribe will recognize all veterans with a new memorial honoring them.

According to the History.com, Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.