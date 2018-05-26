FBI highlights Graham, Patterson cases

Graham - Abby Patterson -

LUMBERTON — Two missing women from Robeson County were among three in North Carolina who were highlighted Friday as part of National Missing Children’s Day.

The Charlotte Division of the FBI asked the public’s help in finding Sara Nicole Graham of Fairmont and Abby Lynn Patterson of Lumberton. The third missing person highlighted is from Shelby, Asha Jaquilla Degree.

Nearly 35 years ago, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day, which prompted the reminder from the FBI that these missing people had not been forgotten.

Graham, who was 18 years old at the time, was heading to work at the Walmart in Pembroke on Feb. 4, 2015, when she went missing. Her abandoned van was found the same day along East McDonald Road.

Patterson, who was 20 at the time, has not been seen since she left her East Ninth Street home in Lumberton on Sept. 5, 2017. She was seen getting into a brown Buick. Patterson has two distinguishing features, a tattoo of a bird on her left shoulder and a birthmark on the back of her left thigh.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information leading to Graham or Patterson.

Degree, who was 9 at the time, was last seen walking along N.C. 18 in Cleveland County shortly after leaving her home on Valentine’s Day 2000. Her book bag was discovered buried along the same highway in Burke County.

There was information that someone matching Degree’s description was seen getting into an early 1970s Lincoln Mark IV or possibly a Ford Thunderbird, dark green, with rust around the wheel wells.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information in that case. An additional $20,000 is being offered by a community group.

Anyone with information on any of the cases can call the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100.

Graham
Abby Patterson

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

