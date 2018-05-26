Teen drowns in private pond

LUMBERTON — A teenage boy drowned today in a private pond near Lumberton.

According to Robert Ivey, the commander of the Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Servies, the child, believed to be 14 years old, was recovered from a manmade private pond at 202 Willoughby Road. He said the 911 call came in at 11:43 a.m. and the body was recovered in an area about 12 to 15 feet deep about an hour later.

Ivey did not know the boy’s name, but The Robesonian would not publish it until next of kin have been notified. The body was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by a Robeson County ambulance.

Ivey said he had heard the child was a Boy Scout and that it was a scout outing, but he said he saw no evidence to confirm it was an organized event. He estimated there were eight to 10 people at the scene when rescue personnel arrived.

Ivey said there was a deck at the pond with a zip line and a swing rope. He said rescue personnel were told the boy used the rope to swing out into the pond, let go, went under water and never resurfaced.

He said the pond is about 1,000 feet down a dirt road, off Willoughby Road, past the Long Branch area and east of Lumberton.

The Robesonian will update this story as information warrants.

