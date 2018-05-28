GoFund set up to help with burial of teen who drowned

Claudius Worley, a 15-year-old rising sophomore at Fairmont High Schoolm drowned in a private pond near Lumberton on Saturday. He is seen here enjoying himself at the NC Railroad Museum in Spencer. -

LUMBERTON — An effort has begun to raise money to help with the funeral expenses of a Fairmont teenager who drowned on Saturday during a Boy Scout outing.

As of Monday afternoon, $2,490 of the $7,500 had been donated at https://www.gofundme.com/teen-funeral-expense-fund?member=233124 for Claudius Worley, a 15-year-old rising sophomore at Fairmont High School.

“Claudius touched the hearts of many and he will be missed,” wrote Wayland Lennon III, a Boy Scout leader with Troop 301 who started the fund and will administer it. “Our goal is to honor Claudius’ memory by raising funds to help with funeral and burial expenses. All funds raised will be directed to the family to offset these expenses. These funds are needed immediately.”

Worley drowned on Saturday while playing in a man-made private pond at 202 Willoughby Road, according to Robert Ivey, commander of the Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services. He said a 911 call came in at 11:43 a.m. and the body was recovered about one hour later in an area of the pond that was about 12 to 15 feet deep.

There was a deck at the pond with a zip line and a swing rope, Ivey said. Rescue personnel were told Worley used the rope to swing out over the pond, let go, went under water and never resurfaced.

Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Patterson said investigators were told that several attempts were made to rescue Worley, but the divers could not find his body.

Lennon described Worley as “always smiling,” “eager to always do his best,” “loving the outdoors, “and making friends through Scouting and sports.”

“That was Claudius Worley,” he said “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss our friend … .”

The Robesonian was referred by local Scout leaders to the national organization for questions. An email inquiry had not been returned when this story was published.

Lennon said Worley planed football and baseball in school, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 386, where he was a first class scout moving toward earning the rank of Star Scout. On May 19, he became an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow, which is the National Honor Society for Boy Scouts and focuses on camping, brotherhood and cheerful service.

“He was so proud of completing the ordeal and becoming a full member of this prestigious and honorable organization,” said Lennon, who lives in Fairmont.

Jonathan Widmark is CEO of the Cape Fear Council, Boy Scouts of America.

“This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family,” he said. “We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following a drowning incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, and we will support them in any way that we can.

“I would like to thank the emergency response teams that assisted our scouts and volunteers throughout this incident.”

