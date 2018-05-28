ATV accident kills Red Springs student

Martinez -

RED SPRINGS — A student at Red Springs High School has been killed in an ATV accident.

Details were not available of the accident because of the Memorial Day holiday, but The Robesonian has learned the child’s name is Alene Martinez.

WPDE reported the Highway Patrol was investigating and that the accident happened on N.C. 71 near Red Springs on Sunday. The station said Martinez was riding a side-by-side ATV when it flipped and she suffered head injuries.

The high school used Facebook to publish the following message to that town’s community.

“It is with great sadness that we must report the passing of a beloved student, Alene Martinez. Alene was in 10th grade and had a beautiful spirit that positively impacted everyone she came in contact with. We will have grief counselors at the school for students and staff who may need to speak with someone. We ask that our Red Springs High Community rally together to get through this difficult time. Please keep the Martinez family in your prayers.”

She is the second student in the Public Schools of Robeson County to die in an accident during the Memorial Day weekend. Claudius Worley, a 15-year-old rising sophomore at Fairmont High School, drowned in a private pond on Saturday.

