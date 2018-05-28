Driver in school bus wreck improving

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton man who is fighting for his life after his pickup truck struck a school bus on Mt. Zion Church Road near Red Spring is showing signs of improvement, according to the Highway Patrol.

Samuel Ray Hunt’s condition has been upgraded from critical to serious condition, said Highway Patrol Trooper Robbie Terry, who investigated the accident.

Hunt was airlifted on Tuesday to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C., after the truck he was driving crossed the centerline and hit Robeson County school bus No. 305 head-on, which was then rear-ended by bus No. 482.

The school bus drivers have been identified as Corlyse McMillian, 36, and Vianna Chavis, 24, both of Red Springs.

McMillian, who was driving bus No. 305, was taken to the hospital for observation and is recovering from her injuries.

“I am in a lot of pain still, I am taking it one day at a time.” McMillian told The Robesonian. “I had 50 kids on my bus, my concern was them. I am glad that it wasn’t worse.”

Chavis was charged with failure to reduce speed, Terry said.

A female student from Oxendine Elementary was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Terry. Students from Peterson Elementary, Red Springs Middle and Red Springs High School and Oxendine Elementary schools were on the buses, according to Tasha Oxendine, a district spokesperson.

“Inattention seems to be the reason Samuel Hunt crossed the centerline,” Terry said.

He has been charged with reckless driving, driving left to centerline and fictitious plates, he said. This investigation is continuing.

“I talked with Hunt’s parents, they told me he is heavily sedated due to his injuries,” Terry said. “It may be up to three weeks before I get to talk to him.”

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.