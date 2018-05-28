Fisherman pulled dead from pond

ORRUM — The body of a Columbus County man was pulled today from a pond near Orrum in what investigators suspect was the second drowning in three days.

According to sheriff’s Detective Brandon Patterson, Roy Dale Ammons, 54, of 2517 Arthur Collier Road, Bladenboro, was found floating in a private pond off Ann Road, near N.C. 130, close to the Columbus County line. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about 1 p.m. from someone who saw a pickup truck at the pond and went to investigate and saw a body floating in the pond.

Patterson said Ammons, who actually lives in Columbus County but has a Bladenboro address, had gone fishing Sunday morning. There was fishing equipment that was found at the pond, and a boat in the back of the pickup, according to Patterson.

Investigators believe he drowned, but an autopsy will be performed to confirm that as the cause of death.

It would be the second drowning in Robeson County during the Memorial Day weekend. A Fairmont 15-year-old boy drowned on Sunday in a pond near Lumberton during an outing of Boy Scouts.