Pets available for adoption Saturday

LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends has scheduled a pet adoption for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petsense.

Cats and dogs, including puppies, will be available for adoption. Puppies, cats and dogs are available for adoption. All have shots up to date and are spayed or neutered if old enough.

Donations of new and used pet supplies, including food, blankets, dog houses, bowls, cleaning solutions, collars, and leashes are welcome, as are cash donations. Donations of kennels and tarps also are requested.

There will also be raffle tickets sold for $1 each with the winner receiving a handcrafted wooden American flag. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn June 30.

Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Call 910-736-0123 for information.