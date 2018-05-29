Driver in accident with 2 school buses dies

LUMBERTON — The driver of a pickup truck that was involved last week in a wreck with two school buses has died from his injuries.

According to the state Highway Patrol, Samuel Ray Hunt died on Monday at 6:28 p.m. at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C., from injuries he suffered in the accident on May 22.

Hunt, 20, of 2411 Odum Road, Red Springs, was alone and driving east along Mt. Zion Church Road at 3:05 p.m. when his truck crossed the centerline and struck head-on bus No. 305, which was carrying about 50 students, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol. Bus No. 482, with five students inside, then hit No. 305 from behind.

Hunt’s condition had been upgrade from critical to serious over the weekend.

Corlyse McMillian, 36, of Red Springs, who was driving bus No. 305, was taken to the hospital for observation and is recovering from her injuries. Vianna Chavis, 24, also of Red Springs, was driving bus No. 482 and was charged with failure to reduce speed, according to Trooper Robbie Terry of the Highway Patrol.

Students from Peterson Elementary, Red Springs Middle, Red Springs High and Oxendine Elementary schools were on the buses, according to Tasha Oxendine, a district spokesperson. One female student from Oxendine Elementary was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_sam-hunt_ne2018529104620768.jpg