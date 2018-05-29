ATV-accident victim was driving vehicle

RED SPRINGS — The 16-year-old girl who was killed in an ATV accident on Sunday was driving the vehicle, according to the state Highway Patrol.

According to Trooper C.D. Lowry, Alene Martinez, a 10th-grader at Red Springs High School, was “partially ejected” from the ATV despite having a seat belt on when it overturned on private property at 6:53 p.m. Sunday near N.C. 71, in the Wakulla area. She died from head injuries.

The report did not indicate if she was wearing a helmet; The Robesonian is trying to get that information.

Martinez, of 1943 Buies Mill Road, Red Springs was one of five people in the side-by-side “extended” ATV, according to the report. The others were juveniles, and none of their injuries were serious.

The report indicated that the ATV overturned as Martinez was attempting to make a quick right turn and that she was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Red Springs High School put the following message on its Facebook page: “It is with great sadness that we must report the passing of a beloved student, Alene Martinez. Alene was in 10th grade and had a beautiful spirit that positively impacted everyone she came in contact with. We will have grief counselors at the school for students and staff who may need to speak with someone. We ask that our Red Springs High Community rally together to get through this difficult time. Please keep the Martinez family in your prayers.”

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at about $100.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_alene-martinez_ne20185291111868.jpg