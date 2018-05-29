Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Darlene Locklear, Faith Road, Pembroke; Time Out Communities, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Donna Wilt, Chris Road, Lumber Bridge; Diane Bell, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; Toni Hunt, Jarrod Drive, Pembroke; Andrew Locklear, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Avery Chavis, Columbus Circle, Red Springs; John Abner, Piney Grove Road, Lumberton; Joshua Smith, East Main Street, Lumber Bridge; Johnathan Wynn, Trace Lane, Pembroke; Odilon Matias, McQueen Road, Shannon; and Robert Strickland, Jacobs Roads, Maxton;

The following incidents of larceny of a firearm were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Skyler Barnhill, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; George Smith, West White Pond Road, Fairmont; Alice Locklear, Prospect Road, Pembroke; and Mark Chavez, Poppy Lane, Parkton.

A female reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of assault when someone choked her at a residence on N.C. 211 East in Lumberton.