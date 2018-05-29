Jim Quick on tap at Alive After 5

LUMBERTON — Jim Quick and the Coastline Band are next to perform for the Alive After 5 concert series, which continues Thursday in downtown Lumberton.

The show will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Third and Water streets in front of Adelio’s Restaurant. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for comfort.

Jim Quick and the Coastline Band will perform Carolina beach/shag music and a little rock and blues in a show that includes showmanship and humor.

Three shows in June will feature Bounce, North Tower Band and Hip Pocket.