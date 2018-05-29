Three masked gunmen rob arcade

LUMBERTON — The search is on for three masked men who robbed 72 Arcade at gunpoint.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 1:05 a.m Friday about an armed robbery at a business located at 8424 N.C 72 East in Lumberton, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Anthony Thompson said Tuesday.

An armed guard had just escorted a patron back to the person’s vehicle when three men jumped the guard, took his firearm and forced him back into the arcade, Thompson said. Once inside, one of the robbers then pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money.

“She complied,” Thompson said. “She opened her drawer and told him to ‘take what you want.’”

A lone male patron was in the business while it was being robbed, Thompson said. The robbers took his money, too.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist