Schools cope with 2 deaths

Martinez - Worley - Red Spring High School students, staff and faculty gather Tuesday in the auditorium for a memorial service for Alene Martinez, who died Sunday in an ATV accident. Many of them wore pink in her honor. -

LUMBERTON — Students and staff at two Robeson County high schools are taking time this week to mourn the loss of classmates.

Extra school counselors were on hand Tuesday at Red Springs High School to help with the grieving process caused by the death 16-year-old Alene Martinez, who was killed Sunday after the ATV she drove overturned and she suffered head injuries.

The counselors visited with the students in each of Martinez’s classes.

“The students at Red Springs held a morning devotion in the gymnasium in honor of Alene,” said Tasha Oxendine, a Public Schools of Robeson County spokesperson. “All the students wore pink on Tuesday and took a photo which will be given to Alene’s family.”

Martinez, of 1943 Buies Mill Road, was in 10th grade and was a cheerleader and cross-country runner. The cheerleaders will be creating shirts adorned with the name of the team and “Alene,” Oxendine said.

“And it’s my understanding they also have offered their services to be flower girls at the funeral,” she said.

No one spoke after “Amazing Grace” was sung Tuesday, Lawrence Ches, the Red Springs football coach, said of the school’s memorial service.

“Everyone was shocked and still in disbelief,” Ches said.

Everyone just sat there, he said.

“There are three sisters in the family, and she was youngest. I interacted with all three siblings, a great family, raised well,” Ches said. “This is just a horrible tragedy to happen.”

Martinez was close to everybody and would greet everyone at the door, he said.

“She never met a stranger, everybody knew her. She was a sweet girl, just amazing, there wasn’t a day she didn’t have a smile on her face,” Ches said. “I never saw her down and if she was, she would try to cheer us up.”

Red Springs High comes together when tragedy hits close to home, said Teresa Kendall, who posted her sentiments online.

“It’s so humbling to see RSHS come together for Alene Martinez,” Kendall posted online. “Red Springs has a bond that can’t be broken. Some of the most compassionate and loving people in this county and I’m proud to be a Red Springs alumni.”

Posts expressing sadness and asking for prayers for the Martinez family flooded social media Tuesday.

According to Trooper C.D. Lowry, Martinez was “partially ejected” from the ATV despite having a seat belt on when it overturned on private property at 6:53 p.m. Sunday near N.C. 71, in the Wakulla area. She was not wearing a helmet.

She was one of five people in the side-by-side “extended” ATV, according to the report. The others were juveniles, and none of their injuries were serious.

Red Springs High School leaders posted a message on Facebook after Martinez’ death.

“It is with great sadness that we must report the passing of a beloved student, Alene Martinez,” the message reads. “Alene was in 10th grade and had a beautiful spirit that positively impacted everyone she came in contact with. We will have grief counselors at the school for students and staff who may need to speak with someone. We ask that our Red Springs High Community rally together to get through this difficult time. Please keep the Martinez family in your prayers.”

Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Freedom Assembly of God Church in Red Springs.

Fairmont High School will honor the memory of student Claudius Worley on Wednesday. Worley drowned Saturday in a man-made private pond while out on a Boys Scout outing.

The students will wear black and gold in his honor and then take pictures that will then be given to Worley’s family, Oxendine said.

“The students are working on cards for Worley’s family,” Oxendine said. “The Fairmont High School family has also made donations to the GoFundMe page to support funeral services for Worley.”

As of Tuesday night, $5,562 of the $7,500 had been raised. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/teen-funeral-expense-fund?member=233124.

Worley’s body was recovered in about 12 to 15 feet deep water in the pond at 202 Willoughby Road about an hour after the 911 call came in at 11:43 a.m., according to Robert Ivey, commander of the Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services.

A deck at the pond was outfitted with a zip line and swing rope, Ivey said. Witnesses at the scene told rescue personnel Worley used the rope to swing out over the pond, let go, went under water but never resurfaced. Several people tried to rescue him but could not locate him in the pond.

As of Tuesday evening funeral arrangements for Worley had not been completed.

Martinez https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Martinez_1.jpg Martinez Worley https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Worley_1.jpg Worley Red Spring High School students, staff and faculty gather Tuesday in the auditorium for a memorial service for Alene Martinez, who died Sunday in an ATV accident. Many of them wore pink in her honor. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_AT-art_2.jpg Red Spring High School students, staff and faculty gather Tuesday in the auditorium for a memorial service for Alene Martinez, who died Sunday in an ATV accident. Many of them wore pink in her honor.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.