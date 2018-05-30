The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Whitney Waltman, Missouri Road, Maxton; Mary Ballard, Rennert Road, Shannon; Serena Eggleston, Shannon Road, Shannon; Cheryl Maynor, Cheryl Lynn Drive, Maxton; Trent Locklear, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Matthew Lewis, McQueen Road, Red Springs; and Horace Owens, Benson Chapel Road, Rowland.

Ted Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle was stolen from in front of a residence on Covington Farm Road in St. Pauls.

A Roses Store Inc. employee reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole assorted items, such as socks, razors and air freshener. The total estimated value of the stolen items was not indicated on the report.