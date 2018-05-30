2 face multiple charges after search

Morgan - Hammonds -

LUMBERTON — Two Orrum residents have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after their residence was raided by law enforcement.

Amanda Elizabeth Morgan, 31, of 1910 Elijah Road, was charged Tuesday with maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute MDA/MDMA, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, trafficking opium, and felony conspiracy, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force.

She was jailed under a $36,000 secured bond.

Martin Keith Hammonds, 39, also of 1910 Elijah Road, was charged Tuesday with possession of firearm by felon, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute MDA/MDMA, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, trafficking opium, and felony conspiracy. Hammonds was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

A joint investigation that includes the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force, Lumberton Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms led to a search of the residence. The search resulted in the seizure of drugs, firearms, and money.

