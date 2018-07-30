LUMBERTON — Two people have been killed since Friday in traffic accidents, including a Lumberton man whose vehicle was struck by a passenger train when he drove around crossing arms that had been deployed.

According to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Covington, Dusty Dwayne Bryant, 33, of 380 Lumbee Ave., Lumberton, was killed at 4:49 a.m. on Saturday when his 2006 Honda passenger car was hit by an Amtrak train. Bryant was thrown from the vehicle.

According to Covington’s report, Bryant was driving west on N.C. 72 near Pembroke when he steered his vehicle around the crossing arms, and then apparently attempted to put his vehicle in reverse when it was hit by the southbound train that was traveling 79 mph.

The Honda was destroyed and the train had an estimated $2,000 in damage. The train continued its journey after a delay.

A 21-year-old Maxton man was killed Friday while driving a dirt bike on the shoulder of U.S. 74, according to a report by Trooper Alan Humphrey.

According to the report, Austin Locklear, of 877 Harper’s Ferry Road, was driving east on the eastbound shoulder of the highway at about 45 mph when the 1998 Kawasaki struck a 2002 Cadillac that was making a turn into a private driveway.

The driver of the vehicle, James Hunt, of 11557 U.S. 74, was alone and traveling west on the highway when he made the turn. Locklear was not wearing a helmet.

The Cadillac had about $4,000 worth of damage, and damage to the dirt bike was estimated at $1,000.

The accident happened at 2:27 p.m. There were no charges.

Separate accident kills man on dirt bike

Donnie Douglas Editor

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

