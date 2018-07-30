Crime report

Richard Thomas reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone used information from a stolen credit card to make purchases in the amount of $72.71 at a business located on North Pine Street.

An employee of Seeds of Hope Ministries reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into its building, located on East Fourth Street, and stole a refrigerator. The estimated value of the fridge was not listed on the report.

An employee of Contempora Fabrics Inc., located on Contempora Drive, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone fraudulently used a stolen credit card to charge $100.

Tom Strickland reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone walked onto a property located on Summit Avenue and stole a wood table and two chairs. The estimated value of the outdoor set was listed as $300.

An employee of the Belk, located on North Elm Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole baby clothes. The estimated value of the items listed was $105.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Damian Hunt, Saturn Drive, Rowland; Jerry Carter, Shannon Road, Lumberton; Austin Hunt, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Ricky Norris, Bunk Drive, Lumberton; Lucinda Cummings, Bunk Drive, Lumberton; Orland Locklear, Shand Drive, Pembroke; Vikie Locklear, Mclettan Road, Lumberton; Catherine Mangum, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; Charles Spencer, Ole Red Springs Road, Maxton; Wade Locklear, Recreation Center Road, Maxton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Olin Hunt, South Robeson Road, Rowland; Tommy Benton, Veterans Road, St. Pauls; Family Dollar, Pine Log, Lumberton; Odell Hardin, Russell Road, Shannon.