Charges follow break-in

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont man faces multiple criminal charges in connection to a break-in at a residence during which he was accompanied by a 14-year-old, according to court records.

Samuel Jason Chavis, 36, of 414 Garrett Drive in Fairmont, was charged Friday with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to real property, conspiracy breaking and entering a building, felony larceny, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, court documents show. He was placed under a $20,000 bond.

Chavis is accused of breaking two windows, a front door and the door frame in order to gain entry to a mobile home on Garrett Drive in Fairmont, according to court records. Kalief McMillian owns and lives in the mobile home.

A flat-screen television, a game console and games, a pair of designer athletic shoes, and a front porch light were stolen, warrants show.

Chavis made his first appearance on Friday and is scheduled back in court on Aug. 6.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

