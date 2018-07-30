Charges follow break-in

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont man faces multiple criminal charges in connection to a break-in at a residence during which he was accompanied by a 14-year-old, according to court records.
Samuel Jason Chavis, 36, of 414 Garrett Drive in Fairmont, was charged Friday with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to real property, conspiracy breaking and entering a building, felony larceny, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, court documents show. He was placed under a $20,000 bond.
Chavis is accused of breaking two windows, a front door and the door frame in order to gain entry to a mobile home on Garrett Drive in Fairmont, according to court records. Kalief McMillian owns and lives in the mobile home.
A flat-screen television, a game console and games, a pair of designer athletic shoes, and a front porch light were stolen, warrants show.
Chavis made his first appearance on Friday and is scheduled back in court on Aug. 6.
Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]