Two men face cocaine charges

LUMBERTON — Two local men are facing charges of trafficking cocaine and using a vehicle to store and sell the drug.
Joshua Kevin Woodell, 24, of 541 Lumbee Ave., and 27-year-old Rikkie Lambert Jr., of 130 Warren Road, were charged Friday with felony trafficking in cocaine, felony conspire to traffic in cocaine, and felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances, court records show. Woodell and Lambert each were placed under a $10,000 bond.
According to warrants, Woodell and Lambert conspired together to “keep and maintained a 1996 Honda Accord that was used for keeping and selling cocaine.” Woodell conspired with Rikkie Lambert to commit the felony of trafficking by possession of between 1 ounce up to nearly 7.5 ounces of cocaine, according to warrants.
Woodell and Lambert are scheduled in court on Aug. 10.
