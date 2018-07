LUMBERTON — A section of McCrimmon Road near Rowland will be closed through Friday so work crews can repair large areas of asphalt.

The repair work began at 9 a.m. Monday and will continue until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. The road section will be closed to both lanes of traffic.

The detour is Fairley Road to Gaddy’s Mill Road back to McCrimmon Road.