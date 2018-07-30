Duck No. 493 lucky for club, $1K winner

Robeson County Boys and Girls Club Director Ron Ross holds the winning lucky duck, No. 493, and $1,000 check that will be presented to Jimmy McKee after Saturday’s duck race fundraiser on the the Lumber River at Stephens Park in Lumberton. Robeson County Boys and Girls Club Director Ron Ross holds the winning lucky duck, No. 493, and $1,000 check that will be presented to Jimmy McKee after Saturday’s duck race fundraiser on the the Lumber River at Stephens Park in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumber River became became a raceway Saturday morning for 320 colorful rubber ducks that rode the current to raise money for the Robeson County Boys and Girls Club.

The 16th annual duck race at Stephens Park raised about $6,400. The money will help children attend the club for a small fee — or even for free.

“Most Boys and Girls clubs across the United States charge almost $3,000 a year to join. We only charge two,” Director Ron Ross said.

Jimmy McKee might have a new lucky number. It was duck No. 493 that about 15 minutes after being dumped into the river was the first to cross the finish line that was 100 yards away, allowing McKee to pocket $1,000 in winnings.

“I’ve bought tickets for just about everything the club has done over the years, so this was a nice little Saturday morning surprise,” McKee said.

If McKee had been present at the event he would have received $2,000 in prize money donated by Farm Bureau Insurance. McKee said it made no difference.

“Even if I would have been there I would have donated half the money, so it actually worked out well,” McKee said. “I’ll buy a ticket again next year, win or lose.”

Farm Bureau has been supporting the Robeson County Boys and Girls Club for 10 years.

“We just think that the cause is worth supporting,” said Matthew Adams, Farm Bureau agent.

The two organizations work together in order to create an environment for children in which they are free to create, explore and grow.

“Supporting the Boys and Girls Club makes a difference in young people’s lives,” Ross said. “It helps us keep our charge to join almost nothing. At the same time, it gives kids direction and hope.”

The club will continue to hold fundraisers in order to raise money for the cause so near and dear to his heart, Ross said. The club will even be giving away a car in March of 2019.

“The support of the duck race and our other fundraisers for the Boys and Girls club helps young people have the opportunity to attend the club at almost no fee, and we want to thank the people for supporting us,” Ross said.

Robeson County Boys and Girls Club Director Ron Ross holds the winning lucky duck, No. 493, and $1,000 check that will be presented to Jimmy McKee after Saturday’s duck race fundraiser on the the Lumber River at Stephens Park in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Duck-3_1-1.jpg Robeson County Boys and Girls Club Director Ron Ross holds the winning lucky duck, No. 493, and $1,000 check that will be presented to Jimmy McKee after Saturday’s duck race fundraiser on the the Lumber River at Stephens Park in Lumberton.

English Watson Staff writer

Reach English Watson at [email protected]

Reach English Watson at [email protected]