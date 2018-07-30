Would-be burglar who was shot charged

LUMBERTON — A St. Pauls man who was shot multiple times by a homeowner who found him hiding on her property was charged as he was released from a hospital in Florence, S.C.

James Dority, 39, of Broadwell Road in St. Pauls, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and assault, Maj. Anthony Thompson, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday. Dority was placed under a $10,000 bond.

“When he (Dority) was ready to be released he was arrested,” Thompson said. “He was recovering at McLeod.”

South Carolina lawmen took Dority into custody at 3:35 p.m. Friday after he was released from McLeod Regional Medical Center, Thompson said. Dority was taken to the Robeson County jail and charged.

Dority spent a week recovering from multiple gunshot wounds suffered on July 23 when he was shot by a homeowner at a residence on East Great Marsh Church Road in St. Pauls. The 68-year-old homeowner, whose name was not released, told investigators that she heard a noise coming from outside of her house shortly after she arrived home. Her search for the noise’s cause led her to a storage building, where she found Dority hiding in the corner.

The homeowner told investigators that Dority “lunged” at her in “an aggressive manner” when she opened the shed’s door, which prompted her to fire. She told investigators she shot Dority five times.

The investigation continues.

