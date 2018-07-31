Crime report

Carolyn McGill reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a black and blue 150cc scooter parked in a yard of a residence on Winona Avenue, and a blue helmet. The estimated value of the items was listed as $1,400 on the incident report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Toledo Carolina, Mount Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; Randy Jacobs, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; and Johnathan Canady, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Matthew Scott, N.C.130 West, Rowland; Raquel Sosa, South Main Street, Red Springs; and Enduring Oaks Venture Partners, Glenn Road, Parkton.

The following incidents of a stolen firearm were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jaquelina Carida, Rice Road, Lumberton; and Jamel Hunt, Ward Store Road, Fairmont.

Raquan Lewis reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon on King Tuck Road in St. Pauls.

Ben McMillian reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of aggravated assault on Isaiah Road in Maxton.