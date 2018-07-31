Back-to-school event is Thursday

Public Schools of Robeson County students can pick up free school supplies Thursday during the school district’s annual Back to School Celebration. The event will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center. Public Schools of Robeson County students can pick up free school supplies Thursday during the school district’s annual Back to School Celebration. The event will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s annual Back to School Celebration is set for Thursday.

The event will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton. There are about 23,000 students in the system, and all who come to the event will receive a free book bag, school supplies and snacks. Parents will be given a bag with a variety of educational items inside.

School officials say 10,000 to 12,000 students have typically attended in the past.

“It is a great opportunity for families to get needed supplies and to meet school staff members,” according to a PSRC news release. “Each of the 40 schools in the school district will have a booth at the event, thereby allowing families to meet the school principal and get school information.”

Southside-Ashpole School, which is now in the Innovative School District, will also have a booth at the event. Southside-Ashpole students are invited to pick up their educational items during the Back to School Celebration.

The new school year begins Aug. 27, which is a Monday. Early College at Robeson Community College begins on Monday.

The Parent-Student Center is the event’s host.

