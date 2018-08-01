Peter Campbell, of 33rd Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Kahn Drive. The motorcycle’s value was listed as unknown on the crime report.

Timothy Britt, an employee of Batten’s Lawn Care, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a STIHL blower, hedger and weedeater on Fayetteville Road. The combined estimated value of the items stolen was listed as $1,450 on the crime report.

Ricky Hardin, of E Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his blue moped from his residence. The vehicle’s value was not listed on the crime report.

William McRae reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery on Wire Grass Road in Lumberton.

The following incidents of vandalism were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robeson County Public Schools, Selma Drive, Lumberton; and Jimmy Robeson, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jason Crow, Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton; Gina Williams, Lucretia Drive, Lumberton; and Townsend Chapel, Townsend Chapel Road, Lumberton.