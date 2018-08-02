School board to hold retreat Saturday

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will get a good look at the system’s new temporary central office during its annual retreat on Saturday.

The meeting, which will be held at the old BB&T service center at 4320 Kahn Drive in Lumberton, will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until the work is done. Board Chairman Mike Smith believes that will be sometime shortly after noon, although no definite time for conclusion has been set.

The system’s central office was moved this past month from its temporary accommodations at the Angel Exchange building at COMtech to the Kahn Drive building.

Smith said members of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners have been invited and he expects some to attend. The schools asked the county for a $17 million bump in funding for the current fiscal year, which the commissioners rejected. The school and county board typically meet during budget time, but that did not happen this year.

Smith said he believes a retreat is helpful because it provides a less “formal” atmosphere.

”It seems people are more relaxed even though we have an agenda,” he said. “It seems like people are more open about discussion.”

Smith expects a lot of conversation about construction — a new school, a new central office and a master plan that the system will follow to meet population shifts.

Other agenda items include the LAB School, custom policy manual update, student code of conduct review and update, and Strategic Plan/District Improvement Plan.

The board can take action during the retreat. The public is welcome to attend.