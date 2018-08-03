Prison escapee caught in Robeson

Pittman Pittman

LUMBERTON — An inmate who escaped from Rutherford Correctional Center has been captured in Robeson County.

James Pittman, 45, was captured Wednesday evening after he went missing from his work release assignment, television station WPDE, which cited a law enforcement news release. Pittman was serving time for several crimes, including obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Pittman, originally from Bladen County, was last seen near U.S. 221 and Interstate 40 in Rutherford County at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials. He had been in prison since 2014 and was scheduled for release in May 2020.

Pittman will face charges for his escape.

Pittman https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Pittman_1.jpg Pittman