Pet of the week

Frog is avaliable for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Frog is a calico-mix that's about 3 months old, weighs about 3 pounds, is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and will come with a spay voucher that will cover a portion of the procedure. She has an extremely friendly and affectionate personality and loves to play. Her adoption fee is $100. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

