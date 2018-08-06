Car strikes, injures officer

LUMBERTON — A car struck and severely injured an off-duty Red Springs officer at his home on Bee Gee Road on Monday, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is expected to recover, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

The officer was trimming grass around mailboxes in front of his home, Trooper Chad Covington said. He stepped into the roadway and was struck about 9:40 a.m. by a 2007 Pontiac passenger car that was being driven by a 23-year-old female.

The officer was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, Covington said.

The trooper said the vehicle’s windshield was damaged in the accident, but the driver did not appear to be injured.

The officer had worked a 12-hour shift on Sunday and went home to do some yard work.

“He got off at seven this morning and was just getting off the night shift,” Patterson said Monday afternoon. “He was doing some yard work when this happened.

“I just picked up his wife and son. We are at McLeod. He is in surgery now. I would say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.”

The speed limit on Bee Gee Road is 45 mph.

The investigation continues. The Robesonian will update this story as information becomes available.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

