Child left in hot car, expected to be OK

PEMBROKE — A 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after his mother left him in a hot car on Wardell Drive, according to Pembroke’s police chief, but any injuries do not appear serious.

The names of those involved were not released.

“The chief and I just left the hospital. We spoke with several family members and were told that the 2-year-old is fine and is expected to make a full recovery,” said Ed Strickland, a Pembroke police detective.

The mother was in the habit of taking the child to work with her, according to Police Chief Ed Locklear. At one point the child’s mother realized she may have left him in the car, she went outside to locate him.

Someone called 911 at about noon, and the child was taken inside the mother’s workplace, the chief said.

“They started giving oxygen and putting cold wet towels on him to cool his body down,” Locklear said. “He was taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.”

He was later transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist, Locklear said.

“We asked for outside assistance from the Sheriff’s Office,” Locklear said. “It is a juvenile, and they are more experienced to handle a juvenile investigation.”

Case information will be presented to the county District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is completed, he said.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]