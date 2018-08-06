Pembroke council honors World Series champs

State Rep. Charles Graham presents a certificate of recognition on Monday to the Pembroke all-star team for winning the Dixie Softball World Championship. State Rep. Charles Graham presents a certificate of recognition on Monday to the Pembroke all-star team for winning the Dixie Softball World Championship.

PEMBROKE — Members of the Pembroke Town Council showed their pride Monday in the Pembroke all-stars Dixie softball team that recently won the Dixie Softball World Series.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of these girls. It’s absolutely amazing,” said Phil Harper, town director of Parks and Recreation.

Town leaders gave the team’s players and coaches T-shirts and certificates, and thanked them for their hard work.

“The dream that this board had years ago, you girls accomplished that,” Mayor Greg Cummings said.

State Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, presented each girl and the coaches with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the state.

“They came from the agony of defeat to the thrill of victory,” Graham said.

A parade will be held in the team’s honor at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It is a privilege, as the only female up here, to look out and see a bunch of females took us all the way,” Councilwoman Theresa Locklear said.

After a failed motion to approve, council members tabled a conditional-use permit needed to operate a private club at 703 W. Third St. The council members agreed to wait until the next scheduled meeting to consider the permit for Credentials Social Club.

Councilman Channing Jones first made a motion to approve the permit on the condition that council members further discuss conditions. The motion was failed for a lack of a second. Jones made a substitute motion to table the permit request and discuss it further with Councilman Ryan Sampson, who was absent.

“Now that I will second,” Locklear said.

During the public hearing, council members Larry McNeill and Locklear voiced concerns about the effect the club will have on nearby residents.

“I think about the loud music being outside. That’s my concern,” Locklear said.

“We have to keep the citizens in that area in mind,” McNeill said.

The council members also tabled a request to rezone property on Harvard Road from a Residential District to a Multi-Family Dwelling District to allow student housing. The housing is intended for upperclassmen, and possibly professors, at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The housing project would include 150 two-bedroom, townhouses.

The town Planning Board recommended approval, but UNCP administrators, in a letter, suggested the town deny the request after speaking with the applicants and reviewing the project.

“Please know the university’s premise related to this matter is to best position the university for the next 20 to 30 years, not the next two to three,” the letter read in part.

Council members also tabled an ordinance that prohibits temporary vendors from setting up at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park unless they have a permit. The proposed ordinance would allow set-up a week before, during and a week after Lumbee Homecoming, when dozens of food, arts and crafts, and other vendors descend on Pembroke around the July Fourth holiday.

State Rep. Charles Graham presents a certificate of recognition on Monday to the Pembroke all-star team for winning the Dixie Softball World Championship. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSCN4900_ne201886225858285.jpg State Rep. Charles Graham presents a certificate of recognition on Monday to the Pembroke all-star team for winning the Dixie Softball World Championship.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.