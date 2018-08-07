Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gary Calloway, Redmond Road, Pembroke; and Michael Oxendine, River Ridge Road, Lumberton.

Jimmy Allen reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle parked in front of a residence on North Chicken Road in Pembroke.

Jose Corona reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault inflicting serious injury while at Union Chapel and Evergreen Church roads in Pembroke.

Ray Bullard reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while on Modest Road in Maxton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Porter Environmental, Old Main Road, Pembroke; and 74 Mini Mart, U.S. 74 West, Pembroke.