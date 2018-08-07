Three people die following unrelated traffic accident

LUMBERTON — Three people have died in the past week from injuries they each suffered in recent traffic accidents, according to the state Highway Patrol.

Bryan Scott, 38, of 5435 W. McDuffie Crossing Road in Lumberton, died Thursday at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C. Scott was mortally injured on July 14 when the vehicle he was driving alone in crossed the center line and crashed into some trees on Shannon Road near N.C. 211. Trooper S.C. Hunt’s report said alcohol was not suspected as a contributing factor.

Terry Sweat, 61, of 300 Stephens St. in Fairmont, also died Thursday from injuries he suffered on July 20 when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Wire Grass Road. He died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

There were no charges in that accident, according to a report by Trooper M.J. Connor.

James Edwards, 40, of 1860 Ocean Haven SW in Ocean Isle, died Saturday from injuries he suffered two days before when he crashed his motorcycle.

According to a report by Trooper J.D. Jacobs, Edwards was riding a motorcycle on Deep Branch Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle, lost control of the motorcyle, exited the road to the right and struck a culvert.

The report said Sweat, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling at about 70 mph. He died at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C.