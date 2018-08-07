Show Saturday at airport

LUMBERTON — The All Veteran Parachute Team brings its show filled with military thrills and family fun to Lumberton Regional Airport on Saturday.

Retired Army Golden Knights parachutists will host a mini-air show during the free community event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., that shows today’s vets in action. There will be demonstrations of rappelling, helicopters, and a car show. The Bandit Flight Team, from Raleigh, will perform precision flying maneuvers in historic military aircraft.

Food trucks will be on site, and there will be bouncy houses for the children.

The airport is located at 139 Airport Road in Lumberton.