Officer expected to recover from accident

LUMBERTON — The off-duty Red Springs officer who was severely injured when a car struck him on Monday is expected to be OK, according to police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

Sgt. Kevin Cribbs was struck by a car while doing yard work at his home on Bee Gee Road, Patterson said. Cribbs was taken into surgery Monday afternoon and is now recovering.

“I just hung up with his wife,” Patterson said Tuesday. “She said that Kevin is resting and is in stable condition right now.”

It is not known when Cribbs will be discharged from McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C., Patterson said.

“I can’t talk about the surgery,” the chief said. “They didn’t say when, but it’s probably gonna take a while (before he can go home). Everyone, the whole county, is keeping Kevin and his family in their prayers.”

Cribbs had just worked a 12-hour shift on Sunday and went home to do some work in his yard. While landscaping near mailboxes early Monday morning, he stepped into the roadway and was struck by a 2007 Pontiac passenger car.

The windshield of the 23-year-old female driver’s car was damaged in the accident, but she did not appear to be hurt. The speed limit on Bee Gee Road is 45 mph.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

