Man sought for July 1 shooting

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs police are looking for a 23-year-old man who is charged with multiple crimes in relation to a shooting last month.

According to a statement from Major Kimothy Monroe, Tryon Raymond McLean is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property and injury to real property. Monroe said the charges follow a July 1 incident during which several men jumped out of a “pinkish” Lincoln and began firing shots at a home on Seventh Avenue. The home was riddled with bullets, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information on McLean’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or police Detective Terry Dimery at the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843- or at 910-580-4671.