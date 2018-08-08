Crime report

Dexter Faulk, of Birch Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his car at his residence and stole a car speaker, valued at $25; an 18-foot draw ladder, valued at $320; and a 10-foot step ladder, valued at $275.

Dexter Johnson, of Pate Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Departent that someone stole his scooter, valued at $500, out of his yard.

J.C. Hunt, of Barnes Bridge Road in Laurinburg, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his car and stole black flip phone, valued at $40; a bank card; and $350 in cash.

The Lumberton Police Department responded Tuesday to a break-in of a vehicle on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton. The following items were stolen: medication, cigarettes, a lighter, a wallet, credit cards, a food stamp card, a tool kit, batteries and a suit case full of clothes. The total value of the items was estimated at $664.39.

Earl Godwin reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon on T P Road in Lumberton.

The following incidents of robbery at gunpoint were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dewayne Locklear, Horace Road, Lumberton; and Dyanthus Mitchel, Singletary Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Todd Nurenberger, Dewitt Drive, Parkton; and Henry Locklear, Priston Road, Maxton.