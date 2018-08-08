Schools gifted no-smoking signs

Travis Greer, of the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, delivers 38 Tobacco Free School signs to Stephanie Locklear, PSRC Health Services supervisor. Travis Greer, of the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, delivers 38 Tobacco Free School signs to Stephanie Locklear, PSRC Health Services supervisor.

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recently received help from Cumberland County in its fight against smoking and the use of other tobacco products.

Travis Greer, the Youth Tobacco Prevention coordinator with the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, delivered 38 Tobacco Free School signs to the PSRC. The signs re-enforce the tobacco-free campus policy and point out that electronic cigarettes also are not allowed on school campuses.

The initiative was sparked by a 900 percent increase in the use of electronic cigarette among high school students from 2011-2017, according to the recently released N.C. Youth Tobacco Survey.

Each Robeson County high school will receive two signs. The rest will be distributed among middle and elementary schools.

The signs were paid for using tobacco prevention funds. Cumberland County Department of Public Health works with several counties across the region to support youth tobacco prevention.

Travis Greer, of the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, delivers 38 Tobacco Free School signs to Stephanie Locklear, PSRC Health Services supervisor.