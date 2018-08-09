City man shot, injured

LUMBERTON — City police are looking for the person who shot and wounded a 37-year-old man on Wednesday.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Stanley Cooper’s injuries are not believe to be life-threatening. Parker said that Cooper, who lives on East Sixth Street, was shot at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 11th and Willow streets.

Police found Cooper at the hospital and he told them that he had been shot by a black man who was driving a gray car.

Parker said no further details were available as the investigation is in its “early stages.” Anyone with information should call Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as information is available.