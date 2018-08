LUMBERTON — The Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team will hold a back-to-school yard sale for Saturday.

The sale will take place at 415 Country Club Road in Lumberton from 7 a.m. to noon. The proceeds will help people who suffer with HIV or AIDS.

Available for purchase will be blue jeans, T-shirts, shorts and more. For information, call BART at 910-739-6167.