Crime report

Algharzi Mohammed reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a car parked in front of a residence on North Pine Street and stole a silver and black handgun. The estimated value of the firearm was listed on the report as $339.92.

George McDowell reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a grey 2008 Chevy Impala parked in front of a business on Second Street. The estimated value of the car was listed as $3,500 on the report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brittary Woriax, Albert Road, Pembroke; Inella Kemp, Bronco Lane, Lumberton; and Karen Bruce, Park Road, Lumberton;

Clyde Epps reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a car parked on N.C. 710 North in Pembroke was stolen.

Dyanthus Mitchell reported being the victim of armed robbery while on Singletary Road in Lumberton to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.