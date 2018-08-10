Woman dies in single-vehicle wreck

LUMBERTON — A Hillsborough woman died recently in a single-vehicle accident on NC 41, according to the state Highway Patrol.

The accident happened about 3:16 p.m. Thursday, according to a report by Trooper D.P. Tubbs. April Michelle Hunt, 41, of 610 Orange Heights Loop, was traveling south on NC 41 near Snake Road when the vehicle she was in left the highway to the left and came to a rest in a ditch.

Tubbs listed in his report driving left of the centerline and reckless driving as contributing factors.