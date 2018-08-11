Red Cross schedules 3 blood drives

WILMINGTON — The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives in Lumberton and Red Springs in an attempt to end a blood shortage that began in July.

In Red Springs the blood drive will be 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Red Springs Presbyterian Church at 115 N. Vance St.

Two blood drives are scheduled for Aug. 30 in Lumberton. One will be 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Community College, 5160 Fayetteville Road. The other will be 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Southeastern Health, at 300 N. 27th St.

A critical need remains as many regular donors delay giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, according to the Red Cross. To ensure lifesaving treatments remain available for patients in the coming weeks, donations are needed now, especially type O.

Everyone who comes to donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply. See amazon.com/gc-legal for more information. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 16 weeks.