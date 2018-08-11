School board to hear report on corporal punishment

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hear a presentation on Tuesday night on corporal punishment when it holds it regular monthly meeting

The meeting will be at City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St., in Lumberton, and will begin at 6 p.m. The Robesonian will provide live video coverage on Facebook.

The local system is one of two in North Carolina that allows corporal punishment, but only with the advance permission of the parents or guardian of the child. A citizens group has formed in an effort to end its use, but some school board members have stood firm that it should be allowed. Locally it has been used most often at Prospect Elementary School.

Karen Brooks-Floyd will give the report on corporal punishment and school violence.

Robert Locklear and Karen Jacobs will make presentations on mental health and speech providers, Jadell Hawks will speak on the dropout rate, Jennifer Freeman will give a report on low-performing schools and plans for improvement, and Bobby Locklear will speak on the school calender.

The board will go into closed session to talk about student transfers, personnel and legal issues.