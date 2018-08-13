Crime report

Thomas Lopez reported to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of an assault with a knife and robbed of $550 while on Elizabethtown Road.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dorsey Hill, Lynn Road, Lumberton; Winston Locklear, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Tram Pham, Modest Road, Maxton; Ricky Chavis, Shannon Road, Lumberton; David Hunt, Benjamin Road, Maxton; Magalene McLean, Odum Road, Lumberton; Robert Maynor, Wolfpack Lane, Pembroke; Nina Locklear, Nina Road, Maxton; and Randolph McMillian, Isaiah Road, Maxton.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Clyde Epps, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; and Karen Forbes, Shaw Mill Road, St. Pauls.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mary Mitchell, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Thomas Locklear, Harlie Road, Lumberton; Barbara Locklear, Petal Lane, Rowland; Sonya Peterson, Renert Road, Shannon; Jay Oxendine, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Melinda Jones, Recreation Center Road, Maxton; and Tressa McLemore, North Chicken Road, Pembroke.